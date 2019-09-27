Lawrenceburg officer resigns, pleads guilty to official misconduct, battery

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - A Lawrenceburg police officer pleaded guilty Friday to battery and official misconduct for an incident that happened in May, Prosecutor Lynn Deddens says.
Nicholas R. Myers pleaded guilty to knowingly or intentionally committing the offense of battery in the performance to his official duties as a public servant, she says.
Myers also submitted his resignation to the police department after entering his guilty plea.
Deddens says Myers arranged to meet with the 21-year-old victim May 4 at the Lawrenceburg Police Department.
Through the investigation, it was revealed the victim and Myers were friends and the victim needed money to pay a cell phone bill.
Deddens says Myers offered to give her $40 cash to help her with the bill.
The victim told Indiana State Police troopers she asked to meet at the department because she thought it would be ‘safer’ and that other people would be there, she said.
She said Myers took the victim into his office where he began kissing the victim who told him she needed to leave.
As the two were leaving the department, the victim told troopers Myers pulled her into a conference room and continued kissing her and slid his hand into her clothing, touching her inappropriately.
Deddens says the victim again told Myers she needed to leave and walked away.
During the incident Myers was both in uniform and on duty, Deddens says.
Officials learned about the incident a few days later, Deddens says, when they responded to an overdose in Greendale.
She says the victim overdosed and reported the touching and unwanted behavior by Myers.
“Our law enforcement officers must be above reproach. Officer Myers preyed upon a vulnerable young female while working in his official capacity, committing the act of battery and violating his oath of office and to the public,” Deddens said.
Myers was sentenced to three years probation following his plea. He will be required to serve a total of 120 hours of community service.
“I am pleased that the officer took responsibility and recognized the wrongdoing of his actions. We must hold our officers to a high standard and when they act in a way that diminishes the pubic trust, they will be held accountable. Thank you to the Indiana State Police for handling the investigation,” said Deddens after the hearing.
