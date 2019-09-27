Multiple injuries in Spring Grove Village crash

SPRING GROVE VILLAGE, Ohio (FOX19) - Multiple injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash in Spring Grove Village Friday morning, Cincinnati police said.
Rescue crews responded to the intersection of Spring Grove Avenue and West Mitchell Avenue about 6 a.m.
Police said a driver ran a red light and struck a vehicle traveling south on Spring Grove Avenue.
Three people in all were hurt: two adults and one juvenile, they said.
Two other children were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to be checked out as a precaution.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
