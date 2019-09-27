Newport man charged, sentenced for impersonating his dead father to receive Social Security benefits

NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) - A Newport man was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to Social Security fraud.
Investigators say 57-year-old Robert Howard received his deceased father’s Title II Social Security benefits from July 2013 to April 2018.
Prosecutors claim Howard admitted to calling the Florence Social Security office and impersonating his dead father in order to ensure he would continue receiving the monthly payments. They also believe Howard purposely hid his father’s dead from the Social Security Administration, or the SSA.
In total, it’s alleged that Howard fraudulently received more than $80,000 in SSA benefits.
Howard pleaded guilty to Social Security fraud and was sentenced in federal court on Thursday. A judge sentenced him to five years probation and 30 days of intermittent confinement.
Howard has also been ordered to repay the amount he received in restitution.
