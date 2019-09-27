Officer cleared after firing shots at fleeing vehicle in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Hamilton police officer has been cleared after he shot at a vehicle driven by a suspect who had multiple warrants.
Police say Eric Wilson, 36, fled from officers who spotted him multiple times last Thursday before he was arrested.
As officers approached him on South 7th Street, he jumped into his vehicle attempting to flee and struck Officer Sean Figley, knocking him to the ground.
Officer Wyatt Arnold opened fire, striking the vehicle but not the suspect, police said.
Wilson crashed his car and was taken into custody.
“The defendant had admitted to officers and medics that he was under the influence of cocaine, meth and marijuana,” police records state.
Arnold had been placed on administrative leave, but prosecutors said they are not charging the officers.
The Chief Craig Bucheit said both have returned to full duty.
“I’m thankful no one was seriously injured. I’m also glad this guy’s time on the run endangering our community is over... I have determined the actions of Officer Wyatt Arnold were lawful, proper and in full compliance with department policy," he said.
Wilson was arrested for OVI as well as outstanding warrants.
Additional charges are expected.
