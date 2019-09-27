One person dead in Adams County gas station shooting, gunman on the loose

SEAMAN, Ohio (FOX19) - At least one person is dead after a shooting at an Adams County gas station.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office officials say the shooting happened at the Marathon gas station on the corner of State Route 32 and Main Street Friday morning.
Officials placed local schools on lockdown while they search for the shooter.
They have not released suspect information at this time.
Witnesses say deputies are asking people to stay away from the scene of the shooting.
The sheriff’s department confirmed that the search for the suspect ended in a chase that went into Pike County on State Route 32 past Piketon.
