Police searching for driver who led them on chase from Franklin to Dayton

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are searching for a driver who led them on a chase through Franklin to Dayton on Thursday.
Franklin police said officers were dispatched to the 900 block of S. River Street in Franklin about a school bus that was struck by a vehicle and then vehicle fled the scene.
Officers located the vehicle on St. Rt. 73 West and Breiel Blvd. in Middletown.
The vehicle failed to stop, and officers pursued the vehicle through Middletown, onto I-75 North and continued into Dayton.
Officers then lost the vehicle.
Police said the vehicle is a White Ford Explorer with Ohio Registration HUV3142 driven by a black male. The vehicle has moderate damage on the front right quarter panel.
The school bus was occupied with 34 Waynesville students from the female Varsity and J/V soccer teams. No injuries were reported.
If you have information about the driver, you’re asked to call Lt. Brian Pacifico 937-746-2882.
