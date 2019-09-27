UC students shave their heads for a good cause

Students at UC are shaving their heads for cancer research, (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Brittany Harry | September 26, 2019 at 11:02 PM EDT - Updated September 26 at 11:02 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - UC’s Sigma Chi fraternity is holding its week-long “Derby Days” fundraising event to raise $50,000 for the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

The HCI is an organization in Utah dedicated to researching and treating cancer.

“First and foremost, it is a great gesture to promote what we are doing and why we’re doing it to keep us rooted. Secondly, it is a fun thing. People don’t want to shave their heads, but when they volunteer and the money gets raised, they do it and have a good time," Vice President of Sigma Chi Connor Martin said.

Sydney Pachta is one of several UC students who shaved their head during the Shave-a-Sig event on Thursday.

“My mom was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. She beat it and I want to do it in honor of her," she said.

Beauticians with Bishops Cut/Color assisted them by helping shave their heads.

“I have a lot of family members that have been affected by cancer, my grandpa and one of my close friends, so this means a lot actually," student Kevin Kruse said.

Other events this week include a trivia night, and a dedication night, where students wrote letters to cancer patients. This weekend the students are having a fight night in hopes of reaching their $50,000 goal.

Right now, they’re at about $18,000.

If you’d like to help them reach their goal, you can donate here.

