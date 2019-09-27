Warming up this weekend and staying dry

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A refreshing start to your Friday morning and chili with many neighborhoods in the upper 40s. This will not be the trend as a warm-up kicks in on your Friday and that means temperatures return to the mid 80s in your 90 this weekend
Look for sunny skies Friday afternoon with a daytime high of 86 we stay dry and warm into Friday night football.
Both Saturday and Sunday upper 80s do near 90 and that trend continues right into next week.
We stay mainly dry and well above normal for the first week of October.
