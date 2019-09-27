13-year-old hit by vehicle on Reading Road

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say a 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Reading Road Friday morning.
The crash happened at 8:19 a.m. at the intersection of Reading Road and Seymour Avenue.
Police say the teen disregarded a traffic signal entering the crosswalk which had a ‘don’t walk’ signal flashing.
She was hit by a vehicle turning south onto Reading Road, police say.
The teen has a minor head injury and was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment, they say.
The driver is cooperating with police.
