13-year-old hit by vehicle on Reading Road

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say a 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Reading Road Friday morning.

The crash happened at 8:19 a.m. at the intersection of Reading Road and Seymour Avenue.

Police say the teen disregarded a traffic signal entering the crosswalk which had a ‘don’t walk’ signal flashing.

She was hit by a vehicle turning south onto Reading Road, police say.

The teen has a minor head injury and was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment, they say.

The driver is cooperating with police.

