Air Care responds to crash involving motorcycle in Dearborn County

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - At least one person was airlifted for medical care after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Dearborn County, according to state officials.
Indiana State Police said a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the crash on the ramp leading onto I-74 westbound from U.S.-52.
A dispatcher said fire and EMS units from Hamilton County were called to assist with the accident around 4:23 p.m. Air Care was also dispatched.
It is unclear to state police at this time exactly how many were injured.
Police are still on scene investigating the cause of the crash.
