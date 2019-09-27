An Autumn heat wave has begun

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The official high temperature Friday at CVG reached 91° and that is a record high temperature for September 27.
The previous record was 90° set in 2017. Look for hot weather to continue through the weekend and most of next week.
The possible historic autumn heat wave began today with that record setting high. I have high temperatures in the low 90s each day Saturday through Thursday and if the forecast verifies that will be the longest streak of consecutive days with high temperatures 90° or warmer during autumn in Cincinnati weather history.
In 1908 there was a streak of four days during autumn and in 2007 the number of consecutive days was three. The 2007 streak was part of a six day heat wave but three of the days were that last days of summer.
One degree can make a big difference. In 2017 the September 21st through 27th heat wave, for practical purposes, was about as hot as the present forecast but on four of the seven days the thermometer stopped rising at 89° stopping a very long streak that year.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.