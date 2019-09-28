Dispatch: At least 1 killed in Fairfield Twp. fire

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - At least one person has died after a fire at a Fairfield Township home Saturday, according to a Butler County dispatcher.
Officials said the call reporting the fire in the 2000 block of Parrish Avenue came in around 1:38 p.m.
Firefighters have since put out the fire, but they are still on scene investigating, according to dispatch.
It isn’t known to dispatchers at this time how many people were killed in the fire or if there were any more injuries.
