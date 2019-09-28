Heat and humidity continue to build

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -High pressure will be the dominant weather-maker across the tri-state, and the heat and humidity will continue to build.
We set a new high temperature record today at CVG with an afternoon high of 93 degrees. The old record was 92 degrees set back in 1939.
Expect another hot day Sunday with highs back in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies.
In fact, low 90s and partly cloudy skies will remain into mid-week. Afternoon heat index readings will “feel” like mid 90s.
Rain and thunder chances inch up late Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches the region.
Right now, our model guidance doesn’t generate much rainfall, but it does indicate much cooler air. Expect mid-80s on Thursday with a chance of showers, and temps near 70 degrees for both Friday and Saturday under sunny to partly cloudy skies.
