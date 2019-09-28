NKY teacher on leave after students accused him of inappropriate conduct

“He would say things like ‘I want you’ and ‘I want to be with you’ or ‘I can’t say that right now.’ Then there was a couple times when he would walk past me or have me walk in front of him and like his hand would graze against my thigh or my butt... and at first I was like it was an accident, he must’ve just bumped into me and then the more often it happened, the more I was like OK, that’s not normal,” she said.