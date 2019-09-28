NKY teacher on leave after students accused him of inappropriate conduct

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Conner High School teacher is on leave and is facing criminal charges after students accused him of inappropriate conduct.
Matt Rudd is a teacher at the school and is listed as a football coach on the school’s website.
Boone County detectives say he is facing one count of harassment.
“We all really did trust him a lot and we joked around a lot and everything was good for the first few months," one student said.
Since January, the Conner High School senior says she has been peer tutoring in Rudd’s special education class with a few other students, but not long after she started she says things became “weird."
“Like, some of the jokes he would make or comments weren’t necessarily appropriate," she said.
Another student, who has already graduated, says over the summer she received a message from Rudd that disturbed her.
“This was out of nowhere... he was saying ‘you should hook up with me - it would be fun’ and I was very upset and I was like ‘you aren’t serious right, you have a wife’, he was like ‘no it would be fun,’" she said.
These students say the comments gradually got worse and were made more often.
One student says she even came back to school this year thinking things might be different, but that wasn’t the case.
“He would say things like ‘I want you’ and ‘I want to be with you’ or ‘I can’t say that right now.’ Then there was a couple times when he would walk past me or have me walk in front of him and like his hand would graze against my thigh or my butt... and at first I was like it was an accident, he must’ve just bumped into me and then the more often it happened, the more I was like OK, that’s not normal,” she said.
She says she started to believe this was no accident and at first she was a little hesitant to tell anyone, but on Tuesday she says she reported it to the the principal’s office.
Had I said nothing, next year it could’ve been one of my friends, the year after that it could’ve been another girl," she said.
Boone County detectives say their investigation is complete.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.