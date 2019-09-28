Reds owner in meeting: Development at The Banks has become ‘unnecessarily complicated'

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Joint Banks Steering committee officials gathered at Great American Ballpark Friday to discuss future financial projects at the Banks.
Officials talked about a funding and financing of The Banks, the 180 Walnut Office Tower update, phase three development of The Banks music venue and Smale Riverfront Park, and the Hilltop Plant Operations campus relocation update. Cincinnati Reds owner Bob Castellini said when it comes to how to best develop the Banks, often things get heated.
“It has become an unnecessarily complicated topic,” Castellini said.
Several of officials had opposing viewpoints.
A lot was discussed about the stage three development including the music venue.
One official said $450,000 will be taken in admission to the city.
Officials also discussed adding more buildings to the area. They illustrated what the new Hilltop building would look like if they allow the land to be bought. That way it will alleviate some of the parking problems that would arise.
Some argued that the meeting focused on the big business, not on Cincinnati residents.
“I'm just suggesting that its not just big business that should have a voice in this,” said former city mayor Charlie Luken.
Castellini argued his point.
“And if you want to talk ... I think the city should write some things that say the city wants to cooperate and we want to help make this happen,” said Castellini.
That was when the committee started to talk about Hilltop.
“That’s exactly what its about. It’s about what the future holds,” said Katie Blackburn, executive vice president of the Bengals, . “For the people and the tax payers ... I think relocating the Hilltop would be an improvement in the downtown area and the Banks area.”
