Batesville teen dies in Ripley County crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A Batesville teen has died after a pickup truck overturned Saturday in Ripley County, according to Indiana State Police.
Authorities say they responded around 11:45 a.m. to Legion Road near Batesville after Kaleb Norton, 17, of Batesville was ejected from the vehicle while another person was driving.
Caleb Zapfe, 16, of Batesville was traveling westbound the truck on Legion Road near CR-200 East in Ripley County when the truck he was driving left side of the road, state officials say. Initial investigations have not determined why.
Officials say Zapfe then overcorrected, causing the truck to veer to the other side of the road before it overturned.
Norton was ejected and was pronounced dead on scene by the coroner’s office.
Zapfe sustained injuries not considered life-threatening.
Toxicology results are pending. The crash remains under investigation.
