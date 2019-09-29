2 firefighters injured in Mason home fire

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) -Two firefighters are injured after a fire happened at a home in Mason.
Deputy Fire Chief of the City of Mason Fire Department, Tom Wentzel, says they were dispatched in the 5800 block of Lisa Court at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
The fire started in the garage and then expanded into the house before firefighters arrived.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries but were transported to nearby hospitals.
Wentzel says the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
