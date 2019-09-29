High pressure remains in control

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Hot and humid high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern.
A few thunderstorms developed just out of our area to the north Sunday afternoon, but the cloud cover they generated will stick around into the overnight.
Expect to find temps in the upper 60s Monday morning under partly cloudy skies. Monday afternoon will be hot in the low 90s.
The record high temp for Sept. 30 is 92°, set back in 1953. We could very easily break this record.
The same can be said for both Tuesday (88°, 1927), and Wednesday (90°, 1919). I am forecasting 93° on Tuesday and 91° for Wednesday with sunny to partly cloudy skies both days.
By Thursday we start to see some changes as a cold front approaches. Model guidance isn’t kicking out much rain, if any, but it is very consistent with a major cool-down as we enter the weekend.
Expect mid-80s on Thursday with the chance of a shower, followed by low to mid-70s for Friday into the weekend.
