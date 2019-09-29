UC thumps Marshall behind Ridder’s career day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Desmond Ridder threw a season-high four touchdown passes, three in the first half, and the Bearcats rolled to a 52-14 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd.
The fast start was welcomed for a Bearcats team who didn’t start well in recent weeks.
Two weeks ago, Cincinnati trailed Miami 10-0 after one quarter and rebounded for a 35-13 win. The Bearcats were blown out by No. 5 Ohio State 42-0 on Sept. 7.
Ridder had TD tosses of 13 yards to Rashad Medaris and 17 yards to Alec Pierce in the first quarter, and 13 yards to tight end Josiah Deguara in the second quarter.
The Bearcats start American Conference play Friday against No. 22 UCF.
