Apartment fire displaces 9 people

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A fire at an apartment complex early Monday morning displaced multiple people from their homes.
Union Township fire officials say the two-alarm fire happened at the Timber Trails Apartments.
A heavy fire could be seen from the back of the building before 3 a.m.
Officials say there is heavy damage to the third floor apartments and attic space and low level apartments have water damage.
There are six apartment units in the building and it caused nine people to be displaced.
No one was hurt but the cause of the fire is under investigation.
