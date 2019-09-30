Cincinnati Zoo raising funds for new project with personalized pavers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo is raising funds for a new project, Roo Valley, by selling personalized pavers that will be placed on a walkway leading into the expanded space.
Set to open in 2020, Roo Valley will include a tree-top adventure course, a kangaroo walkabout, a beer garden, and a new habitat for the zoo’s colony of little blue penguins.
The project is part of the zoo’s ambitious “More Home to Roam” capital campaign, which aims to improve animal housing and provide a better visitor experience. Since its launch in summer 2018, the campaign has funded a new zoo entry, an expanded elephant yard, repairs to the iconic Elephant House, additional ticketing windows, and various animal habitat upgrades.
The pavers are available for $295 apiece Sept. 23-Nov. 11, 2019. They can be inscribed with family names, remembrances, meaningful messages, and more. Replicas of the bricks are available for $50 each and can be picked up at the zoo Dec. 17-20.
Initial sales have been strong.
“We opened up paver sales to our donors and members last week so they would have the first opportunity to leave their mark on this special place,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said. “Our goal is to sell 1,000 bricks, and more than 300 have already been purchased during the member pre-sale!”
Those who wish to purchase a paver can do so on the zoo’s website. Purchasers will also receive an invitation to a special unveiling of Roo Valley next year, to be scheduled as construction proceeds.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.