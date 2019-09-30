Destination Moon: Apollo 11 Mission now open at Cincinnati Museum Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - ‘Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission’ is now open at the Cincinnati Museum Center.
Guests can explore and see artifacts from the mission on loan from the National Air and Space Museum.
The exhibit features the Apollo command module Columbia. It’s the only portion of the historic spacecraft to survive the journey.
Guests will also get the rare opportunity to see artifacts that made the 953,000-mile journey possible, like Buzz Aldrin’s gold-plated extravehicular helmet visor and thermal-insulated gloves.
The dizzying star chart that helped Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins navigate the historic journey, as well as the survival kit that accompanied the astronauts.
There is also models and videos that detail the historic journey of the Apollo 11 crew.
You can check out the exhibit now through February. The Cincinnati Museum Center is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
