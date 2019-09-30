Man exposing himself may have struck again in Green Twp.

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A man who exposed himself to young children twice may have struck again in Green Township.
The principal at St. James White Oak sent a letter home to parents after an incident happened Sunday near the playground at the end of the church lot.
Principal Jeffrey Fulmer says a man exposed to children and police were immediately notified but the man drove off.
Green Township police told Fulmer that “this has been an issue several times in the area, including at a school previously.”
Fulmer says he was letting parents know about the incident so they can decide if they want to talk to their children about what happened and what to do in a situation like this.
Police have asked that parents don’t wait to call them so they have a better chance of tracking down the man.
A detective with Green Township police confirms that the information put out a few weeks ago is possibly the same person they are looking for in connection with the incident at St. James White Oak.
Police said they were looking for a man who exposed himself to children twice.
Northwest Local Schools officials warned families that a man had been showing his private parts to children in a Monfort Heights neighborhood and next to a school.
First report was made on August 20 and the second was made on Sept. 4
