Near record highs over the next few days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We wrap up the month of September and we start the month of October with the chance to break several records for daytime high temperatures. Look for highs in the low 90′s for a good portion of this week before a reality check with highs near 70 by Friday.
The dry spell also continues with very limited rain chances this week.
So stay cool and get ready for more seasonal air starting Friday through the up coming weekend with highs in the low 70′s.
