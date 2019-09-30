A record high temperature today, maybe another tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The high temperature today set another daily record when the temperature at CVG reached 93°, breaking the former record of 92 set on this date way back in 1953. On that day 7 week old Steve Horstmeyer was miserable having been welcomed to a world without air conditioning by an autumn heat wave.
Daily record high temperatures were also set Friday and Saturday and Saturday morning set a record warm low temperature for the date. Additional records may be set tomorrow and Wednesday. It does not look likely by Thursday could be that hot too.
Cooler air will arrive for Friday with a cold front but unfortunately it looks like a dry cold front with only a few spotty showers. Monday there is a better chance of widespread, soaking rains.
