SORTA Board approves sales tax levy for March ballot

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Monday, the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority Board of Trustees approved the placement of a permanent 0.8 percent sales tax levy on the March 2020 ballot.
The increase would fund improvements and projects to the region’s Metro bus system.
“I’m thrilled to say that the SORTA board showed overwhelming support in bringing to the ballot an initiative that supports and funds the full Reinventing Metro Plan,” Kreg Keesee, SORTA Board Chair said in a news release. “Our ability to connect our community to jobs, school, health care and other opportunities all comes down to one thing – having a robust transportation system. What was determined here today will be transformational for the Metro system and our customers and will help define the future of our region for generations to come.”
The sales tax would fully fund the Reinventing Metro Plan approved by the Board in January.
SORTA officials said this plan will be used for service improvements, including updating Metro’s bus fleet, new transit centers and park and rides, adding new routes, providing longer service hours, increased frequency and improved service for Access, which serves individuals with disabilities.
Twenty-five percent of the funds will be used towards infrastructure projects, such as repairs to sidewalks, roads, bridges, etc. within Hamilton County.
SORTA currently receives local funding from a 0.3% City of Cincinnati earnings tax that was designated by its voters to be used for transportation purposes.
