SORTA Board approves sales tax levy for March ballot

“I’m thrilled to say that the SORTA board showed overwhelming support in bringing to the ballot an initiative that supports and funds the full Reinventing Metro Plan,” Kreg Keesee, SORTA Board Chair said in a news release. “Our ability to connect our community to jobs, school, health care and other opportunities all comes down to one thing – having a robust transportation system. What was determined here today will be transformational for the Metro system and our customers and will help define the future of our region for generations to come.”