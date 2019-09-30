State police identify victim in fatal Dearborn County motorcycle crash

WEST HARRISON, Ind. (FOX19) - Indiana State Police have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Saturday afternoon crash in Dearborn County.
Clyde Reynolds, 58, of Cincinnati suffered fatal injuries during the crash on US-52 near West Harrison, according to state police.
An investigation conducted by Indiana State Police found that while an SUV was making a left turn from US-52 onto I-74 , it entered the path of the motorcycle. The driver of the SUV, also from Cincinnati, was Rebecca Marchan, 28, according to police.
Reynolds died as a result of the collision and was pronounced dead on scene by the coroner’s office. His passenger, Virginia Hummel, 33, of Milan, was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.
Authorities say Marchan did not sustain injuries in the crash.
Investigators are currently waiting on toxicology reports for both drivers.
The crash remains under investigation.
