Traffic campaign: NKY officers watching I-75 for speeding, reckless drivers

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (FOX19) - Commuters that use I-75 in Kenton County may have to watch their driving habits for the next year.
Starting Tuesday, four local departments will increase their patrols between Covington and I-275 in Erlanger.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says officers will ticket aggressive, distracted and reckless drivers.
Officials say it’s an effort to slow drivers down and keep people safe.
Those increased patrols stretch from I-75 at the Ohio River in Covington to I -275 in Erlanger.
Officers will watch for “speeding, improper lane changes, following too close, distracted driving, reckless driving and other violations,” according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety.
KYTC says this campaign will focus on this area because of the “high number of speed-related crashes.”
The plan is to keep this going through September 2020.
