Vehicle falls 100 feet from I-71 into river

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Two people were hurt Sunday afternoon when their vehicle fell off an overpass on Interstate 71 and into a river below.
Union Township Fire Rescue posted on their Facebook rescue about the crash that happened around 2 p.m.
They say their crews were called to I-71 at the Turtlecreek Road overpass.
Dispatchers told fire and emergency crews a vehicle had fallen into the river nearly 100 feet below and also requested help from Deerfield Township Engine and Medic 58 and Rescue 57.
Crews say they found one vehicle with two people inside and needed help with the complexity of the rescue.
Officials also requested Mason Engine 51 to set up a landing zone for Careflight.
Crews had to set up a rope system to remove the victims from the ravine, Union Township says.
One person was airlifted by helicopter while the other person was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
The condition of both people injured is unknown.
