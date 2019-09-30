Wrong-way vehicle sends 6 to hospital, I-74 shut down

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A serious accident that sent multiple people to the hospital early Monday morning shut down Interstate 74.
Hamilton County dispatch confirms multiple vehicles were involved and I-74 west is closed from Highway 128 to I-275.
Officials say Air Care was called to the scene and at least six people were sent to the hospital.
They say a wrong-way driver crashed into several vehicles and a box truck.
There is no word on the condition of the driver, or the six people injured.
Police have also not released information on why the driver way going the wrong way on the interstate.
