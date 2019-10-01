Could sex offenders pass out candy to your kids on Halloween?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio has the 'No Candy' law, which prohibits sex offenders on probation and parole from participating in trick-or-treating.
Kentucky and Indiana do not have specific laws designed to stop sex offenders from handing out candy on Halloween, but they do have restrictions on some sex offenders.
“Anybody that’s being supervised by probation and parole is subject to rules like: you’re not allowed to come into contact with children, especially children you’re not related to... you’re not allowed to hand out candy at Halloween. All sorts of different regulations like that,” Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said.
Indiana counties will run ‘Operation Halloween’ programs that are designed to keep registered sex offenders on probation or parole away from children during the October holiday.
In Ohio, Warren County holds a class for sex offenders during trick-or-treat. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office runs predator patrols in areas with known offenders during the holiday.
Rob Sanders tells FOX19 NOW a state-wide law encompassing all sex offenders would be beneficial for Kentucky to adopt.
“I think any time you can have state law that keeps sex offenders from children, that's a good idea,” Sanders said.
Enforcement of ‘No Candy’ laws can be difficult for law enforcement. Cincinnati Police Spokesman Lt. Steve Saunders can’t recall a time when the department charged a sex offender for handing out candy on Halloween.
FOX19 NOW has also put an inquiry in with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office about past charges levied against sex offenders on Halloween and the HCSO is working on a response to our question.
“One of the biggest questions would be: who is going to enforce it? This is one of those laws that I don't think you'd have a lot of police officers going undercover as a child collecting candy because not many officers are going to pass as a child,” Sanders said.
Sanders encourages parents to do some research before sending their children out to Trick-or-Treat. Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana all have online sex offender registries where residents can search their address to see if registered sex offenders live in their neighborhood.
Residents can also search on the National Sex Offender website.
