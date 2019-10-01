Air Care responds after 3 children struck by vehicle in Clermont Co

WILLIAMBURG TWP., Oh. (FOX19) - Air Care responded after three children were struck by a vehicle in Clermont County Tuesday morning, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened about 8:40 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Fork Ridge Drive in Williamsburg Township, said Chief Deputy Chris Stratton.
The three juveniles were sitting in front of the vehicle in the driveway as the driver pulled out, he said.
Air Care flew one of the victims, a 6-year-old girl, to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for a leg injury, according to a news release.
The other two children, both females ages 6 and 10, were taken by ambulance to Children’s Hospital for minor injuries.
The Traffic Unit from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is on scene investigating.
