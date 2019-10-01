Driver seriously hurt in crash on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Oh. (FOX19) - A driver was seriously hurt in a single vehicle crash on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway Monday night, Springfield Township police said.
The car was eastbound when it drove into the median and over an embankment onto Caldwell Drive at 6:50 p.m., they said.
The driver was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries.
The extent of injuries is not yet known.
The Springfield Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is continuing to investigate this accident.
Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call police: 513-729-1300.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.