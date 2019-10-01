Emergency crews on the scene after vehicle found in Fairfield apartment complex pond

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Emergency crews are on the scene after a vehicle was found submerged in a pond at a Fairfield apartment complex Monday night.
Crews were called to the 5800 block of Ross Road where the Villages of Wildwood Apartments are located.
Police say they received a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. They said a passerby saw a child in the water and was able to rescue them.
They are unsure if anyone else is inside the vehicle.
No other information was immediately available.
Stay with FOX19 NOW for more information on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.