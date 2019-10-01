Father, daughter found dead in vehicle that crashed into Fairfield pond identified

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified the father and daughter who crashed into a Fairfield pond and died late Monday night.
They are Morance Harrison, 35, and Nena Harrison, 6.
The coroner’s office listed the cause of death as accidental drowning and the time of death for both at 11:54 p.m.
The accident happened on Brittany Lane around 7:37 p.m.
Emergency crews were called to the 5800 block of Ross Road where the Villages of Wildwood Apartments are located.
Fairfield firefighters and Task Force One Dive team searched the water and recovered the bodies.
A 4-year-old boy was seen in the pond and rescued by a person walking in the area, police said.
A witness says the boy was Harrison’s son. He said he was able to get his son out of the water and went back to get his daughter.
The boy was treated at the scene and reunited with his mother.
Divers found the truck in the pond about 11:10 p.m. and removed it with no occupants inside, police said.
The bodies were recovered from the water shortly after and taken to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.