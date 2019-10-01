FOP leader to Cincinnati City Council: ‘Help us take a load off!’

CINCINNATI, Oh. (FOX19) - The leader of the union that represents Cincinnati police is asking officers to urge city leaders to purchase load-bearing vests to help ease the weight of all the equipment they are required to lug around.
The police union and Police Chief Eliot Isaac agree “this is an immediate necessity with the recent addition of required equipment,” Sgt. Dan Hils wrote on Facebook after City Council’s Budget Committee apparently didn’t give the proposal a warm reception Monday.
“The Chief and Planning Unit had a presentation before the Budget Committee today," Hils wrote Monday. “The response was not positive as they asked for studies that have already been done and suggested funding in the 2021 budget.”
"The Chief was questioned as to why he hadn’t asked this to be in last year’s budget. The Chief answered that he was told there were very limited funds in the budget and now city administration has reported a surplus greater than a million dollars.
“It seems (Councilman) David Mann and company have other plans for this money than helping our officers stay healthy.”
The union leader is urging the rank and file to email City Council and Mayor John Cranley “and tell them to help us take a load off!”
We are reaching out to City Council and the mayor for comment and will update this story once we hear back.
Last month, Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman introduced a motion to spend $250,000 of the city’s carryover surplus budget to purchasing the vests, also called tactical vest carriers, for each Cincinnati police officer.
They cost $250 each for the city’s some 1,000 officers, Isaac told Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee Sept. 16.
The police union and police chief agree the vests are needed with the recent additional equipment officers must now carry, according to Hils’ Facebook post.
“The research is clear, officers stay healthier when wearing load bearing vest covers. Cincinnati Police Officers are squeezing all of their gear onto their belts. The entire load is too much for a 25 to 30 year career. Many if not most of us suffer hip and back issues. Other agencies across the country and in this area are going to these vest. Why haven’t we?"
Here is a list of what officers carry on their belts. Hils says many of these items and much of the weight could be carried in the pockets of and outside vest carrier.
- Firearm
- Extra magazines
- Taser
- Radio
- Handcuffs (some officers carry two pair)
- Mace (just added)
- Tourniquet (recently added)
- Pouch for Bio hazard gloves
- Keys
- Flashlight
- Expandable Baton
“Currently many officers, especially our smaller individuals, ride in patrol vehicles with items in the small of their backs,” Hils wrote on Facebook. “These carriers also allow more air circulation, trapping less heat then when the vest are worn under our shirts.”
Other agencies that use tactical vest carriers include St. Bernard Police, who posted a picture last month of Lt. Bill Ingruhe wearing one.
