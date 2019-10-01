Former CovCath basketball standout indicted in rape case wants six ways to get out of house arrest

CINCINNATI - Former Covington Catholic High School basketball standout Jacob Walter wants to go out with his parents to dinners and on neighborhood strolls while on house arrest awaiting trial on rape and sodomy charges.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the 19-year-old, who once had a scholarship offer from Xavier University, has maintained his innocence since he was arrested on Dec. 11, 2018, when was 18. He is the son of Joe Walter, who played 13 seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals through 1997.
Walter claims the sex acts were consensual, according to court documents. An 18-year-old female reported the rape a few days prior to his arrest. The victim said she was fearful of Walter, “due to his size, strength and aggressiveness” and told him she did not want to have sex with him due to her not feeling well that day, according to a news release quoted in a January 2019 Enquirer article.
Walter through his attorney, has requested six ways to get out of his parent's Burlington house until a jury trial is scheduled to start on June 29, 2020.
A hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday in Boone Circuit Court so Judge Richard A. Brueggemann can hear arguments about reducing Walter’s bond.
Louis Kelly, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Boone and Gallatin counties, said his office will oppose Walter’s motion.
Walter said he is willing to accept a court mandate that he only go out if accompanied by one or both of his parents, according to the motion.
- He wants to go to church each Sunday at First Baptist Church of Dayton, Kentucky.
- He wants to attend one weekly Bible study at the home of his pastor, Harold Pike, in Villa Hills.
- He wants one visit a week to his grandparent's home in Burlington.
- He is seeking a daily walk around his parent's subdivision.
- He is seeking "a set amount of times" he is allowed to dine out accompanied by one or both of his parents.
- He is seeking two gym visits per week.
A motion to reduce Walter’s initial $250,000 bond to $125,000 and allow for home incarceration was previously approved, according to court records.