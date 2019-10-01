Historic heat wave continues tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The heat wave is historic in many ways. Five daily warm temperature records have been set so far. The streak of days with high temperatures at 90° or hotter during astronomical autumn is now at 5 days, the longest ever. And today is the hottest October day in Cincinnati history. More records are likely tomorrow.
The heat wave and drought will come to an end. Thursday will be mighty close to 90° then much cooler weather settles in for the weekend and next week. Monday and Tuesday will be cool and wet with most areas getting a soaking rain. A few spots may see some heavy rain. It will not be a drought buster but it is better than no rain at all.
