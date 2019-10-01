More record-setting heat, fall temps coming

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Tri-State closed out the month of September by breaking a heat record on Monday, and we are expected to snap another one Tuesday.
And this one will be a record-breaker for not only Oct. 1, but for the entire month when our afternoon high hits 94 degrees.
The hottest temperature ever recorded in October at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was 91 degrees on Oct. 8, 2007 and previously on Oct. 6, 1941, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The daily record on this date that we will break likely by noon is 88 degrees, which thermometers have hit multiple years: 1897, 1919 and 1927, the weather service reports.
The average high for this time of year is 72 degrees, and the average low is 51.
Why are we so hot? Blame it on a high ridge of pressure combined with warm westerly winds.
After another unseasonably warm day Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-90s, we will feel a bit cooler in the upper 80s Thursday and then really feel relief Thursday night into Friday.
The high on Friday will be 68 degrees, which is just a few degrees below our current temperature at CVG.
Temperatures will warm up into the 70s this weekend.
