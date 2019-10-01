Ohio Renaissance Festival performer breaks Guinness World Record

WAYNESVILLE, Oh. (FOX19) - A Guinness World Record was broken Sunday at the Ohio Renaissance Festival in Warren County.
Casey Martin of the performing duo the KamiKaze FireFlies broke her own world record for the most flaming hula hoops on the body, according to a news release from festival organizers.
Martin’s current record was four flaming hula hoops on the body.
She broke that record with five, totaling 20 blazing torch heads, spinning around her at one time, the news release states.
Guinness sets strict guidelines and evidence requirements for record attempts.
An application, experts to sign off on the attempt, slow motion video, close-ups of the blazing torch heads, witnesses, and so on.
The 30th annual Ohio Renaissance Festival continues Saturdays and Sundays through October 27 on State Route 73 in Warren County.
Tickets and more information can be found at www.renfestival.com.
