Ohioans have one year to upgrade their driver’s licenses to Real ID cards

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - AAA is reminding Ohioans they have one year from October 1 to upgrade their driver’s licenses to Real ID cards if they wish to fly within the fifty states without additional documents.
The Real ID cards are more secure than standard licenses, says AAA, and make travel safer according to the recommendations of the 9/11 Commission.
They are also more difficult to get, AAA adds, meaning you’ll need extra proof of identification when you go to the BMV.
The BMV website lists what you’ll need to bring for both a Real ID and a standard license.
The requirements for standard licenses remain unchanged. You’ll need proof of your full legal name, date of birth, legal presence in the United States, social security number, and Ohio street address.
Standard licenses, according to the BMV, still allow users to prove their identity for tasks like buying alcohol, obtaining social services, or registering to vote.
If you’re upgrading to a Real ID, however, you’ll need all the above in addition to a second proof of Ohio street address, which could mean a bank statement, income tax return filing, insurance policy, credit card statement, paycheck stub, utility bill, or any of other BMV-approved document.
The upshot, according to AAA, is this: Beginning October 1, 2020, Ohioans with Real ID cards will be able to fly domestically without additional documents. Meanwhile, those with standard driver’s licenses will require a second form of identification, such as a passport.
International travel will still require a passport either way, and the price of the licenses is the same at $25.75.
Another significant change to the renewal process, according to the BMV, is new licenses are no longer issued immediately. Rather, both Real ID cards and standard licenses are mailed within 7-10 business days. Until then, says the BMV, you’ll receive an interim identification form along with your former, thoroughly hole-punched, driver’s license.
The BMV says the new mailing process reduces the risk of fraud.
