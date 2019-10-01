Police: Arrest made in deadly shooting of man on Metro bus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they’ve made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a man on a Metro bus on Aug. 17.
According to police, the Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested Joshua Ervin, 30, on Tuesday on an open murder warrant for the death of Neko Larkin.
Larkin, 21, was shot while riding a Metro bus in the 900 block of Dana Avenue in North Avondale.
Police say they believe Larkin was caught in the middle of a gunfire exchange but wasn’t the intended target.
The bus driver drove Larkin to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation by CPD’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call (513) 352-3542.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.