Record setting heat once again this afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - No big changes with the weather for your Tuesday as we start out very warm near 70 and we get back into the mid 90′s for daytime highs.
Look for another record breaker both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon as dry conditions continue for the remainder of the week.
I mainly drive front coming in Thursday will bring us much cooler air starting Friday through the weekend with temperatures near 70 for daytime highs.
Our pattern is definitely going to change as the potential for widespread and heavier rain moves in early next week.
