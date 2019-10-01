Reds hitting coach out after one year

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reds announced hitting coach Turner Ward is out after one season with the team.
“Speaking for the organization, I want to thank Turner for the work he put in on our behalf,” Reds President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams said. “As we reflected on this season, it became clear that we lacked the alignment we were seeking with our offensive approach.”
The Reds were 12th in the National League in hitting and runs scored this season, as the team batting average dropped to .244 in the 2019 season.
Before he was hired by the Reds in November, Ward spent the previous 3 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers as their hitting coach. He was on the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Major League staff from 2013-2015, first as an assistant hitting coach and then the last 2 years there as hitting coach.
The Reds have not named a replacement.
