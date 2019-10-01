Report: John Ross to miss games with shoulder injury

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - John Ross is expected to miss multiple games with a shoulder injury, according to NFL Network.
Ross, who left Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field with his right arm in a sling, injured his shoulder in the third quarter of the Bengals loss to the Steelers when Pittsburgh cornerback Joe Haden tackled him hard to the ground after Ross made a catch.
The report says Ross could miss up to a month of games as he recovers from his injury.
Ross leads the Bengals with 328 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
The winless Bengals play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
