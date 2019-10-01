UCPD to put officers in dorms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Students at the University of Cincinnati will soon see campus police officers in their dorms.
Department of Public Safety officials say it’s important police officers engage with everyone on campus and by doing so, they say they hope to “really make a difference in the way the police and community interact and work with one another.”
“I believe that overall it would be a good thing, mostly just for security reasons.. .like security things in the dorms have been implemented such as scanning your card and everything, but at the same time people can walk in behind you," student Madison Byrd said.
“I feel like there is other ways you can implement a solution, but police directly in the dorm I don’t think is necessary. I heard they are going to be armed as well, they say for a community to bring us closer. I don’t understand why it would be needed and why they would be armed. I just don’t get the point. It’s actually quite concerning," student Juliet Bonsu said.
Department of Public Safety officials say they're coordinating with residence hall leaders to try and come up with the best plan, but right now they say the officers would be in the lobby of the residence halls.
They'd be armed and in full uniform, ideally working 10 hours shifts.
Officials also say they haven’t decided how many officers to put in a dorm at a time, but they say they won’t be hiring any new officers at this time.
“Still too much just because we can all take care of ourselves. If something goes wrong, there is the RA’s. We all have the police department’s phone number on the back of our ID’s," student Rickey Shyne said.
Officials say it’s unclear as to when exactly it will go into effect.
