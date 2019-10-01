Ursuline Academy student arrested for threatening violence at school event on social media

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 16-year-old Ursuline Academy student has been arrested after Blue Ash police said they posted a threat against the school on social media.
Police said the Snapchat post threatened violence at an event scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27, at the school.
A second 16-year-old student is under investigation for taking a screenshot of the message and posting it on Instagram.
Officers did not believe it to be an imminent or actionable threat, however as a precaution, officers were on hand for the event.
The teen who allegedly created the post is facing charges of inducing panic and telecommunications harassment.
The second teen who allegedly distributed the post on social media is facing charges for making false alarms and will be issued a court date by the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.
Blue Ash police said the investigation is ongoing.
