Video: Police release dash cam footage of pursuit in South Cumminsville

SOUTH CUMMINSVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Police Department released dash cam footage Monday of an August 10 pursuit through South Cumminsville.
In the video, police can be seen activating their lights and chasing an SUV driven by 26-year-old, Dearis Hope.
Court records say Hope drove passed a Metro bus crossing the double yellow lines and drove passed a car in the opposite lane of traffic, causing a substantial risk of physical harm to a person or property.
The arrest report indicates Hope tossed a gun from his SUV during the pursuit. That led to charges for improperly handling a firearm and tampering with evidence, which were ignored by a grand jury.
Court documents also say a felonious charge was connected to a drive-by shooting, but was also ignored by a grand jury.
Hope eventually surrendered to police and was booked in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
He is facing charges for failure to comply with a police order or signal and two minor misdemeanor charges.
