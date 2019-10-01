Volunteer firefighter arrested on charges of setting fire in Manchester, sheriff’s dept. says

Volunteer firefighter arrested on charges of setting fire in Manchester, sheriff’s dept. says
19-year-old Dakotah Mingee is charged with setting fire to a building near Manchester, Ohio. (Source: Pexels)
By Brian Planalp | October 1, 2019 at 10:48 AM EDT - Updated October 1 at 11:04 AM

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A volunteer firefighter is charged with setting fire to a vacant building near Manchester.

According to Adams County Sheriff’s Lt. Randy Walters, police arrested 19-year-old Dakotah Mingee Sunday in connection with a fire that occurred the same day in a building at 1776 Island Creek Rd.

No one was hurt in the fire, officials say, and the building was destroyed.

Walters did not reveal a motive behind the fire.

Mingee entered a no contest plea in Adams County court on one count of fourth-degree arson Monday afternoon. He posted bond on 10 percent of $25,000.

The 19-year-old formerly trained as a fire cadet with the Manchester Fire Department. He remained a volunteer firefighter leading up to his arrest.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.