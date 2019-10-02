Another HOT day!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Get ready for another warm day with record breaking temperatures! This afternoon, daytime highs will reach 94 degrees. The record was 90 set back in 1919. This continues a stretch of weather that has already been historical. In fact, yesterday was the hottest October day ever in Cincinnati!
Unseasonably warm conditions are in the forecast the next several days. The humidity is also on the rise as well. It will feel more like the mid to upper 90s both today and tomorrow.
Seasonal conditions will slide into the region just in time for the weekend. Our next best-chance of rain will be early next week.
